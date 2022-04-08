JanMitr felicitates arrival of Shital Tiwari, the only living veteran of Indian National Army (INA), from Thailand

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/PNN): Shital Tiwari, aged 96 years and the only living veteran from Thailand of Indian National Army (INA, formed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, arrived in New Delhi from his home in Bangkok, Thailand today evening for a 10 days visit to India. The visit is being organized and hosted by JanMitr, a Project for welfare and development of rural community with a view to make them employable and self-reliant entrepreneurs.

Shital Tiwari's father Baiyanath Tiwari donated his land of over 20 acres in Chonubari Province of Thailand to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in 1943 for setting up INA Training Camp when he visited Thailand in his pursuit to raise INA and secure freedom for India. The entire family, Shital Tiwari and his siblings and father were actively involved with Netaji in India's freedom struggle from Thailand. Currently, Shitlal is the last man alive from Thailand INA. Shital is the last witness to this INA formation and the activities at the Thai INA camp from the start to the end. He is the live version of the living history. Much of the INA events in Thailand can be recited by him until this day. His mind and body are still sharp and healthy and it is of utmost importance to gather all the information from him and listen to too many stories first hand. Where else can one ever find this opportunity which relates deeply to the Indian freedom struggle?

It is in the above context and as part of India's 75th freedom anniversary celebrations under the title of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotasav', JanMitr is organizing a function to facilitate Shital Tiwari on Sunday, 17th April 2022 at the United Services Institution Of India (USI), New Delhi and listen to his true stories of India's freedom struggle led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. JanMitr is a concept initiated by PCTI, an Institution in education, skills training and healthcare services, to provide support to the society by enabling the needy to avail the required services and products in the field of healthcare, education and veteran care and also to train the needy people in rural and under privileged communities to become employable and self-sustained entrepreneurs.

