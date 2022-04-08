Barrows launches new intelligent Hotel Review Booster

Barrows (BarrowsHotels.com), the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, launches a new intelligent Hotel Review Booster.

Barrows has announced the launch of HotelBooster. This fintech solution – designed for online SaaS as a Service and hotel booking software – is said to be "the most intelligent and easiest" way for both large and small hotel companies to adequately monitor and process guest reviews.

Because the Artificial Intelligence Software system offers integration for all booking platforms as well as multilingual support, it is supportive for hotel entrepreneurs to make their hotels work more efficiently and to change customer expectation into customer satisfaction. It saves the hotel management a lot of hours that are saved by means of the HotelBooster software.

According to Chairman Erwin Jager of Barrows Hotel Enterprises, HotelBooster meets a very important market need: "simplifying review processes and their follow-up in a complex system with multiple parties". The system offers a perfect solution for targeted communication that increases the occupancy rate as a result of a good review application.

"Whether you're a SaaS platform that offers booking and reservation solutions for local hotels, or a platform like Booking.com, TripAdvisor and Expedia that shows reviews from millions of travelers, HotelBooster simplifies the follow-up and processing of reviews and ensures that the reviewer gets the attention she expects and when she expects it. This enables our hotel customers to compete with underperforming hotels, increase revenue and increase profitability through higher occupancy rates.

With HotelBooster we can follow up and process reviews worldwide on behalf of our hotel customers. The onboarding procedure is quick and easy. Once the Hotel registers and the payment has been processed, we generate the links to our AI application that are necessary for the application of the system. On top of that we also provide an individual dashboard for the hotel management so they can use the results in their sales and marketing departments.

HotelBooster will be fully operational as of August 1, 2022. The feedback we received Internationally during the development phase was excellent. Currently there are more than 1500 hotel who have done their pre-registration and that number grows everyday, says Erwin Jager.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. Barrows is specialized in the fast-growing hotel industry in the entire MEA Region including West Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)