Left Menu

Sebi asks bourses to put in place SOPs for dispute resolution on investor services by June 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:24 IST
Sebi asks bourses to put in place SOPs for dispute resolution on investor services by June 1
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed stock exchanges to put in place by June 1 standard operating procedures for the resolution of all disputes pertaining to investor services and their entitlements.

The bourses have been asked to come out with SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for resolving disputes related to or emanating from investor services such as transfer/transmission of shares, demat/remat, issue of duplicate shares, transposition of holders, and investor entitlements like corporate benefits, dividend, bonus shares, rights entitlements, credit of securities in public issue, interest /coupon payments on securities.

According to a circular, in respect of disputes in these matters where Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (RTA) offer services to shareholders or investors on behalf of listed companies, the RTAs will continue to be subjected to the stock exchange arbitration mechanism.

Sebi's rule provides for dispute resolution under the stock exchange arbitration mechanism for contentions between a listed company and its shareholder or investor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022