German regulator appoints Gazprom Germania representative
German network regulating agency the Bundesnetzagentur said on Friday it has appointed as a general representative to help manage Gazprom Germania, which was ditched by Russia's Gazprom and brought under state control on Monday. "The general representative is Egbert Laege.
In a letter earlier on Friday, the authority had appealed to gas market operators to keep cooperating with Gazprom Germania, a trading, storage and transmission business, saying it was crucial to the function of the European gas market and beyond.
