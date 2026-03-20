Americans Divided as Trump Considers Military Action in Iran

In a revealing poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, 65% of Americans suspect President Donald Trump may soon involve U.S. ground forces in Iran, though support for such a move remains marginal at just 7%. The survey shows Trump's approval ratings holding firm at 40%, marking little change amidst Middle East tensions.

As discussions swirl about military engagement, the White House considers involving air and naval forces to ensure oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz, seen as crucial for global economy. Options on the table include sending ground troops to Iran's Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub.

With tit-for-tat strikes shaking energy markets and sparking inflationary fears, Trump faces both internal and external pressures. While some Republicans back aggressive policies, divided public opinion and the president's peace-focused campaign promises add layers of complexity to mounting geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)