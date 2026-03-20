Tragedy Strikes: Astrologer's Fatal Leap and Mother's Mysterious Death
A 42-year-old astrologer allegedly jumped to his death from a 13th-floor apartment, while his 70-year-old mother was found dead inside their flat in Mahagun Society. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths amid reports of personal turmoil in the astrologer's life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at the Mahagun Society in the Kavinagar area when a 42-year-old astrologer allegedly ended his life by jumping from a 13th-floor building.
The astrologer's elderly mother was found dead in their apartment. Police identified the deceased as Rajveer and his mother, Satnam Kaur (70).
Investigations have revealed that Rajveer had experienced significant personal loss in recent years, raising questions about the circumstances leading to their deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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