Tragedy Strikes: Astrologer's Fatal Leap and Mother's Mysterious Death

A tragic incident unfolded at the Mahagun Society in the Kavinagar area when a 42-year-old astrologer allegedly ended his life by jumping from a 13th-floor building.

The astrologer's elderly mother was found dead in their apartment. Police identified the deceased as Rajveer and his mother, Satnam Kaur (70).

Investigations have revealed that Rajveer had experienced significant personal loss in recent years, raising questions about the circumstances leading to their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)