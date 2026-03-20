Uttarakhand High Court Reviews Controversial Appointment in Power Sector

In a significant development, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Energy) of Uttarakhand, made a video conference appearance before the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday to address a contempt petition.

The petition, filed due to alleged non-compliance with a previous court order, contests the appointment of Prakash Chand Dhyani as the Managing Director of the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited. The court's order, dated February 18, had annulled Dhyani's appointment, citing a lack of required qualifications as per the 2021 Rules.

Although Dhyani was reportedly removed from the position on February 26, the petitioners claim he still carries out the MD's duties. The court granted Sundaram additional time to respond, scheduling the next hearing for April 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)