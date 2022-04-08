JNPA holds media meet on completion of seven years of Sagarmala in Mumbai

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), organized a media meet chaired by Chairman, JNPA Sanjay Sethi, on the completion of seven years of Sagarmala, in Mumbai today 08th April 2022. Sagarmala is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping initiated by the Government of India in 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, JNPA, said, "JNPA plays a pivotal role in the government's initiative of the Sagarmala to boost the port-led industrialization. JNPA has multiple projects under Sagarmala based on the four-fold view- to change dynamics and reduce logistics costs in India, boost overall economic development through ports and empower coastal communities put across by the ministry."

Due to the immense potential in Maharashtra's coastal region, 131 projects worth Rs. 1.05 lakh crore have been proposed to be implemented in Maharashtra. "Of the 131 projects, 29 projects have been taken up by JNPA. Projects taken up by JNPA amount to Rs. 80,000 Crore," said Shri Sethi. He also informed that the rest of the projects are in the process of implementation.

The Chairman also mentioned that JNPA's projects will foster for port's ease of doing business and take Indian EXIM to greater heights. JNPA's projects include the fourth container terminal, JNPA SEZ, Dry Ports at Wardha and Jalna, additional liquid cargo jetty among others.

JNPA has undertaken various projects aligning with the five pillars of the Sagarmala Programme: Port Modernization & New Port Development, Port Connectivity Enhancement, Port Led Industrialization, Coastal Community Development and Coastal Shipping.

Sagarmala Programme

Maritime infrastructure plays a vital role in the nation's economy. Aligning with the Maritime India Vision 2030, Sagarmala initiatives will further boost infrastructure and drive investments to improve regional connectivity to aid trade. The Sagarmala initiative has successfully enabled the Indian ports to handle large volumes by making them more efficient and reducing the turnaround time of containers. Numerous projects have been undertaken across various categories such as port modernization, rail, road, cruise tourism, RORO, ROPAX, fisheries, coastal infrastructure and skill development.

During the conference, a video and presentation on the numerous projects undertaken by JNPA under Sagarmala Programme were presented to the media, followed by an interactive session with the Chairman.

(With Inputs from PIB)