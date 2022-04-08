Left Menu

Delhi likely to have food truck policy by July: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:28 IST
Delhi is likely to have a food truck policy by July, a move that is aimed at strengthening the night-time economy and promoting the food and beverages industry, official sources said on Friday.

The announcement about the policy was made in the budget for the financial year 2022-23 by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 26.

The government had then said it would provide land for cloud kitchens, redevelop major food hubs, and bring in a food truck policy in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting to review the progress made on the budget and to expedite implementation of schemes to provide 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

The policy is expected to also include ''gourmet offerings and unique food concepts,'' they said.

The move is also aimed at generating employment, the government had said earlier.

Presenting the budget, Sisodia had said the government was preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated places in the city from 8 pm to 2 am.

''This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and create new employment opportunities,'' Sisodia had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

