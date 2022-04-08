Delhi govt to launch upgraded version of Rozgar Bazaar portal by mid-July

The Delhi government is likely to launch its advanced Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal by mid-July to effectively connect job seekers with private sector employers, officials said Friday. The portal's initial version was launched in July 2020 during the first wave of coronavirus to bring together job-seekers and employers on a common platform. The officials said the first phase of the initiative was a success as more than 13 lakh applicants registered on the portal for 4.5 lakh available jobs. The artificial intelligence-based Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will be equipped with several new features like upskilling and career guidance job-seekers. It will also give an opportunity to the job aspirants to get their skills (basic and soft skills) validated for different types of recruitments through past references and assessment. ''The bid process for developing the portal will be wrapped up by May and it is likely to be launched mid-July,'' said a government officer. The portal will be handled by the employment department and Delhi government’s Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) with an objective to initiate an integrated job matching platform to facilitate employment linkages and livelihoods of job seekers in the city, said a government statement. It will use advanced functionalities like smart matching, employer verification, placement tracking for advanced job matching.

Also, features like credentials and automated analytics services for providing support beyond just employer-employee linkage through a physical model will be part of the website, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)