Lebanon hopes to gather $15 bln in grants and loans from IMF, other international institutions
Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh told Sky News Arabia on Friday that Lebanon hopes, by reaching agreements with the International Monetary Fund, to gather $15 billion in grants and loans from the Fund and other international institutions.
On Thursday, the IMF said it had reached a draft funding agreement with Lebanon, but that Beirut needed to enact a batch of economic reforms first before its board decides whether to approve the deal.
