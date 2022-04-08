Left Menu

Lebanon hopes to gather $15 bln in grants and loans from IMF, other international institutions

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh told Sky News Arabia on Friday that Lebanon hopes, by reaching agreements with the International Monetary Fund, to gather $15 billion in grants and loans from the Fund and other international institutions.

On Thursday, the IMF said it had reached a draft funding agreement with Lebanon, but that Beirut needed to enact a batch of economic reforms first before its board decides whether to approve the deal.

