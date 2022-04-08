Right-wing group targets multiple brands including IRCTC, Air India over halal certification

Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has released a list of brands which includes the state-owned IRCTC, Air India and Amulfed Dairy that provide halal certification on their food products and said it will take legal action to check this practice.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not authorised anyone to issue halal certificates, it said.

Halal certification is a religious authentication of any food product making it permissible for Muslims to consume.

Some right-wing organisations have been carrying out a campaign seeking a ban on the display of halal certification on food products. The campaign, which started on March 31, has gone viral on social media.

The list, which was shared by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's Karnataka spokesperson Mohan Gowda on Thursday, includes Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Air India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Amulfed Dairy. It also includes names of brands offering halal-certified chicken products, soft drinks, flour and chocolates.

''We are going to take legal recourse against halal certification. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has not authorised anyone to issue halal certificate but still companies approach six bodies which issue the certificate,'' Gowda said.

When contacted, the IRCTC said it follows guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways.

''The IRCTC, a central PSU under the Ministry of Railways, works as per the guidelines issued by ministry. Regarding food, the IRCTC follows extant guidelines issued by the FSSAI in this regard,'' it said.

''The IRCTC has also taken initiative in getting its various vegetarian services Sattvik certified,'' it said.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for comments on the issue.

Besides seeking a ban on halal certification, right-wing groups involved in this campaign have been appealing Hindus to buy 'jhatka' meat, which according to them involves a process that is comparatively less cruel and painful for animals and poultry.

