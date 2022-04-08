Nagpur jail inmate dies in hospital
A murder accused lodged in Nagpur Central Jail died after being in hospital for several days, an official said on Friday.
Prakash Chewre (32) was admitted in hospital on March 25 when he complained of uneasiness, and died on Thursday night, the Dhantoli police station added.
