Builder associations observe 'work holiday' in AP over rising material costs

Various associations involved in real estate development in Andhra Pradesh including CREDAI-AP, NAREDCO, and AP Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday observed 'work holiday' and stopped work on all the construction sites across the state, to protest against the rising material costs.

Various associations involved in real estate development in Andhra Pradesh including CREDAI-AP, NAREDCO, and AP Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday observed a 'work holiday' and stopped work on all the construction sites across the state, to protest against the rising material costs. Talking to ANI, Ramana Marty, Builders association member AP, said, "We decided to hold a state-wide 'work holiday or work stoppage' on Saturday 9 April to bring this serious issue to the attention of the Central and State Governments and the general public"

"Prices of steel and cement, the raw materials for the construction sector in particular, have skyrocketed, as have the prices of electrical goods, paints, bricks, plumbing, sanitary ware, hardware and many other items," said Marty. "Each raw material also increased by at least 40-50 per cent. Diesel and petrol rates are skyrocketing. Due to this the construction cost is increasing. Again ultimately it takes over the buyer," he said.

The associations that are participating in the protest are CREDAI-AP, NAREDCO, AP Chamber of Commerce, Builders Association of India, Licensed Technical Persons and Architects Association. (ANI)

