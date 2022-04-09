Agri exports spurt by 20 pc to USD 50 bn in FY22

India's agricultural exports rose by about 20 per cent to USD 50.21 billion during 2021-22 despite logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Saturday.

Exports of rice were the top forex earner at USD 9.65 billion among agri commodities during 2021-22, growing by 9.35 per cent from the previous year, it said in a statement.

Wheat exports jumped to USD 2.2 billion in 2021-22 against USD 567 million in the previous fiscal.

Shipments of dairy products grew by over 96 per cent to USD 634 million in 2021-22 from USD 323 million in 2020-21, while exports of bovine meat increased from USD 3.17 billion in 2020-21 to USD 3.30 billion in 2021-22.

Export of poultry products rose to USD 71 million in 2021-22 from USD 58 million in the previous year and sheep/goat meat exports were up by 34 per cent at USD 60 million in 2021-22.

Major export destinations include Bangladesh, the UAE, Vietnam, the US, Nepal, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iran and Egypt.

"The rise in export of agricultural and processed food products has been largely due to the various initiatives taken by the Centre through APEDA such as organizing B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product specific and general marketing campaigns by active involvement of Indian Embassies," it added.

"We have also created a product matrix for 50 agricultural products which have good scope for expanding our exports portfolios," said M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA.

