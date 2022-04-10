Left Menu

Delhi Police issues 7.91 L notices for over speeding during first 3 months of 2022

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 7.91 lakh notices through SMS for over speeding caught on camera in the first three months of 2022, according to official data. A total of 7,91,957 notices have been issued in first three months of this year, it said. The outer range issued 92,452 notices, it said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 7.91 lakh notices through SMS for over speeding caught on camera in the first three months of 2022, according to official data. A total of 7,91,957 notices have been issued in first three months of this year, it said. The maximum notices were issued by southern range 2,41,736 followed by 1,65,669 by the eastern range, 1,52,132 by the western range and 97,772 notices by the New Delhi range. The outer range issued 92,452 notices, it said. The least number of 42,196 notices were issued by the central range, it stated. No challan has been issued regarding the violation during the same period, it said.

In 2021, the traffic police had issued challans to 18 people and sent notices to 35,43,884, while in 2020, a total of 8,043 people were issued challans and the department sent 82,12,647 notices, it said.

