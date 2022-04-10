Left Menu

MP: Flag rod touches overhead wire during Ram Navami procession, 5 injured

Five persons sustained burn injuries during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday when the iron rod of a saffron flag fixed to an autorickshaw came in contact with an overhead wire in Madhya Pradeshs Chhindwara city, a police official said.A man and woman sustained serious injuries, and the former has been rushed to Nagpur for further treatment, while all others have been admitted in the local district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told PTI.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST
MP: Flag rod touches overhead wire during Ram Navami procession, 5 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons sustained burn injuries during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday when the iron rod of a saffron flag fixed to an autorickshaw came in contact with an overhead wire in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara city, a police official said.

A man and woman sustained serious injuries, and the former has been rushed to Nagpur for further treatment, while all others have been admitted in the local district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told PTI. ''The injured were in an autorickshaw with sound amplifiers etc. The incident took place in Char Fhathak, some 100 metres from where the procession, with almost 10,000 in attendance, started,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022