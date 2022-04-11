Own-branded certification leader upGrad KnowledgeHut to cross USD 45M in revenue in 2022; aims at USD 100M by 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad KnowledgeHut became a 100 percent subsidiary of upGrad in September 2021 and in 6 months, it has witnessed meteoric growth in its course offerings, its revenue, and its geographical spread of customers from around the world. As a specialised short-duration tech and skills provider, the own-branded certification leader upGrad KnowledgeHut's present and upcoming courses include AGILE, Data Science & Cloud, Business Analytics, Blockchain development, and Design Thinking, along with UI/UX Bootcamps and all the way to digital marketing.

With a team strength of 800 experts based around the world, over 70 percent of upGrad KnowledgeHut's revenue comes from geographies like the USA, UAE, Germany, Singapore, South Africa and the UK. And a significant 40 percent of its USD 45Mn revenue comes from the US alone. "Short-term tech skills are witnessing a surge with strong demand from working professionals around the world. As a leader in this space, upGrad KnowledgeHut is at the cusp of leveraging the opportunity to open up the market, and create a world-class learning experience through their specialised courses, in the most relevant disciplines to build the careers of tomorrow," commented Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder, and MD, upGrad.

Added Subramanayam Reddy - Founder & CEO upGrad KnowledgeHut, "Our focus is to build the best courses for a highly skilled talent pool around the world. It's a rapidly evolving labour market and we want to equip learners with the best tech and other support skills to improve their employability options across multiple segments and career options." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

