Sensex dips 325 points; IT, energy stocks slump

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex slumped 325 points on Monday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT, FMCG and energy stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 325.17 points or 0.55 per cent down at 59,122.01 points at 11.55 am against its previous session's close at 59,447.18 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 59,333.18 points and slumped to a low of 58,945.08 points in the morning trade. The Sensex had gained 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key policy rates unchanged in its first monetary policy review of the current financial year.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 75.50 points or 0.42 per cent down at 17,708.85 points against its previous session's close at 17,784.35 points. The Nifty had gained 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent on Friday. There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. HCL Technologies slumped 2.65 per cent to Rs 1134.75. Infosys slipped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1772. Wipro fell 2.27 per cent to Rs 570.55.

L&T 1.58 per cent down at Rs 1801.40; Power Grid Corporation 1.18 per cent down at Rs 229.85; Hindustan Unilever 1.05 per cent down at Rs 2159.90; Titan 0.95 per cent down at Rs 2490.50; Asian Paints 0.88 per cent down at Rs 3178.55 and HDFC Bank 0.73 per cent down at Rs 1504.75 were among the major Sensex losers. Only 10 of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the positive. ICICI Bank surged 1.21 per cent to Rs 763.45. ITC soared 1.29 per cent to Rs 271.25. Kotak Bank rose 0.89 per cent to Rs 1800.90. IndusInd Bank rose 0.59 per cent to Rs 991.70. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)