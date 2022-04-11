Left Menu

Hero Lectro launches platform to enhance D2C sales, strengthen omni-channel presence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:09 IST
Hero Lectro launches platform to enhance D2C sales, strengthen omni-channel presence
  • Country:
  • India

Hero Lectro, the electric bicycle brand of Hero Cycles, on Monday announced the launch of its platform to enhance direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, besides strengthening its overall omni-channel presence.

The company said consumers can shop for its complete range of e-cycles and cargo e-bikes directly from its website -- herolectro.com, besides booking for test rides.

''The addition of D2C option makes Hero Lectro e-cycles, more accessible than ever -- be it through our Hero Lectro Experience Centers, our dealer partners or the website, we are truly omni-channel,'' Hero Lectro CEO Aditya Munjal said in a statement.

He further said, ''our vision is to transform the way Indians commute and make e-cycles a preferred mode of personal mobility, and therefore ensuring a superior and seamless experience across all our channels and touchpoints is an integral step in that direction.'' Hero Lectro said its online store will cater to both personal and cargo usage and will also fulfill corporate and bulk Business-to-business (B2B) queries and purchases. Consumers can also avail of no cost EMIs and exciting bank and credit card offers on purchases through the platform.

Post the purchase, the product will be delivered at the customer's door-step, the company said. adding the platform is also equipped with augmented reality (AR) and virtual assistants for immediate query redressal and after-sales support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022