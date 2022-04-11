Kabira Mobility ramps up production of KM3000 from its Mega factory at Dharwad

1. Kabira Mobility has started deliveries of KM3000 across India 2. The Deliveries are being made through Kabira Mobility's Dealer Network present across the Nation 3. Since Mar 2022, Kabira Mobility has also begun Full fledged production from its Mega factory at Dharwad DHARWAD, India, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabira Mobility, manufacturer of India's fastest electric bike KM3000 & KM4000 has began its Full Fledged manufacturing and delivery operations from its 150,000 sq. ft. Green Factory at Dharwad, Karnataka from March 2022.

Kabira Mobility has also begun Nation wide deliveries of its Long Awaited Electric Bikes KM3000 and KM4000 from March 2022 through its Dealer Network. Customers can now reach out to their Nearest Dealer to get hands on the Electric Warriors today.

The Manufacturing Plant has a Scalable capacity to Produce upto 40,000 units per Month, which will serve as Kabira Mobility's national manufacturing hub catering to the growing demand from the Indian Market.

This plant is built in line with the Prime Minister's Vision of make in India, having a 85% Localisation of supply chain to achieve a maximum production efficiency and meet the Production demands without the fear of Supply disruption.

Kabira Mobility so far has established its presence across Major South Indian cities with an Aggressive expansion plan to cover Tier 01 North Indian cities by December 2022.

This Manufacturing plant will generate a direct and indirect employment of more than 2500 employees over the next 03 years which will be an excellent opportunity for the engineers in the region.

To further improve the quality of its products, Kabira Mobility is in process to setup a fully automated Battery Pack assembly line to have a complete control over the process and the quality of the battery packs which would ultimately improve the overall quality of the Product.

This mega factory is a Carbon Neutral manufacturing facility with zero Air Pollution, zero Toxic discharge and is powered by Solar Energy.

Quote by Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility ''This mega factory is yet another step towards Mass adoption of electric mobility across the nation and is in line with our vision of Making india the global EV manufacturing hub by the year 2030.'' About Kabira Mobility Kabira Mobility is an Electric 02 Wheeler Start-up from Goa, founded in 2017 by a team of 06 Engineers led by Mr. Jaibir Singh an Indian Navy veteran. Kabira Mobility had launched KM3000 and KM4000 in February 2021 which had received overwhelming response from the E2W community.

Kabira Mobility has also launched Hermes 75, India's first Electric Delivery scooter which is designed for Last Mile deliveries and has a running cost of 12 - 15 paise per Kilometer. Hermes 75 is widely adopted by the Last Mile Delivery Industry.

About KM3000 & KM4000 KM3000 and KM4000, The Electric Warriors are the Hi-Speed Electric launched by Kabira Mobility in Feb 2021. Having a top speed of 120 kmph and a max range of 150km these are Fastest and the Longest riding Electric bikes present in the Nation.

Featuring a fireproof LiFePO4 battery pack which has been designed specially for the rough Indian Conditions. These bikes have been equipped with Powertrain from DeltaEV and have Combi-brakes system for improved control and safety of the Vehicle.

For more information, please visit us at www.kabiramobility.com

