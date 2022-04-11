Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR across tenors by 0.05 pc
- Country:
- India
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 0.05 percent across tenors with effect from April 12, 2022.
The benchmark one-year tenor MLCR will rise to 7.35 percent The bank has approved the review of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from April 12, 2022, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLRs have been hiked by 0.05 percent each to 6.50 percent, 6.95 percent, 7.10 percent, and 7.20 percent respectively.
The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR will make consumer loans such as personal, auto, and home loans pricey among others.
Notably, the Reserve Bank in its monetary policy last week kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. However, it is said to prioritize inflation overgrowth going ahead, as the geopolitical tensions have fuelled price rise across the globe.
Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 121.65, up 1.08 percent from the previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of Baroda (BoB
- repo
- Reserve Bank
- MCLR
- MLCR
ALSO READ
China reports 1,217 new local COVID-19 cases
Fire breaks out at grain market in Lucknow, no casualty reported
Engineering, telecom, healthcare to add 12 mn jobs by FY26: Report
Health News Roundup: France's COVID-19 hospitalizations up week-on-week for the second day; China reports 1,254 new COVID cases on March 26 vs 1,335 days earlier and more
Indian consumers show cautious optimism; balancing non-discretionary spends: Report