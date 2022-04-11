Jindal School of Psychology Students gain diverse & multi-disciplinary experience with leading organisations

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 11 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) utilises both in-class (theory) and experiential (hands-on) learning to ensure all students gain a comprehensive education in the psychological sciences. To that end, students are required to complete five internships during the three-year B.A. (Hons.) programme.

To date, the school has established formal collaborations with nearly 40 highly prominent national and international organisations, including Sangath, Salam Balak Trust, India Dialogue, Iswar Sankalp, Brain Behaviour Research Foundation of India, Max Hospital, BALM, Protsahan India Foundation, Hope Trust, Pause & Play, Youth for Mental Health, Socially Souled, Swechha, Dream a Dream, Emo Matrix, Information Sharing Analysis Centre, Augmenta Health, Daffodils, People Against Rapes in India (PARI), Trisha: Mental Health Initiative, Silver Lining, The Alternative Story, and the Navjyoti India Foundation. JSPC ensures students can choose from diverse internship experiences, catering to core psychology disciplines--such as clinical, counselling, biological, cognitive, developmental, and social psychology--as well as multi-disciplinary subjects such as industrial / organisational, health psychology, narrative studies, cyberpsychology, gender psychology, forensic psychology, community psychology, educational psychology, environmental psychology and much more.

Professor Derick Lindquist, Dean of the school, has proclaimed: "Students gain real-world experience by completing our rigorous and diverse internship and outreach programmes. The goal is to empower students with a durable foundation in psychology and its diverse disciplines, preparing them for careers in research, counselling, education, healthcare, the criminal justice system, community work, the corporate world, and all manner of psychology-oriented occupations in the private and public sectors, in India and around the world." Reflecting upon her internship experience, JSPC student Ria Abraham remarked: "Internships provide experiential learning and great exposure and allow us [students from O.P. Jindal Global University] to stand out among our peers from other universities. You can also land job opportunities."

After her recent winter-break internship, Avni Goel reflected: "I never knew that conducting a therapy session is more than just talking to the client. Overall, the JSPC internship programme was helpful, and I liked being a part of this experience." The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "JSPC is extending its international outreach in terms of student, faculty, school, and institutional collaborations. In its very first year, JSPC has already confirmed, or is in ongoing negotiations, with numerous international institutes regarding both semester abroad and dual-degree opportunities. These universities traverse the globe, including the UK, Canada, USA, Australia, Russia, Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Moreover, JSPC is involved in faculty-level research collaborations with several foreign institutes--focused on research projects, publications, talks, seminars, and workshops--to broaden the perspective and horizon for its students. International collaborations contribute to the holistic development of the students by enabling cross-cultural perspectives into academics and research."

With more than 60 student volunteers, the JSPC Community Outreach Programme seeks to create a positive psychosocial change within the local communities. Working with select faculty members, students examine issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, mental well-being, civic engagement, health promotion, personal empowerment, awareness change, and problem solving/prevention. It has developed a liaison with the Centre for Wellness and Counselling Services, located on the campus of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), and is working to build various awareness campaigns for the JGU campus community. It is also responsible for training student volunteers in fostering professionalism, cultural competency, and the demonstration of proper respect and responsibility while working with the local community. The goal is to offer assistance and knowledge to those in need and also collect and analyze data to determine the best methods for future assistance.

The Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC), inaugurated in 2020, offers a B.A. (Honours) degree in Psychology, designed to ensure students receive a robust interdisciplinary education in psychological theory, experimentation, and practice. This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

