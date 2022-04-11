Left Menu

Swiss co Garmin posts double-digit revenue growth in India in 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:34 IST
Swiss co Garmin posts double-digit revenue growth in India in 2021
  • Country:
  • India

Swiss tech major Garmin recorded a double-digit growth in revenues from India in 2021, helped by rising sales of wearables.

The company did not share the exact numbers.

The business growth last year was backed by its fitness and wellness segment, according to a statement from Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd.

''Fitness & Wellness are one of the most popular segments of Garmin in India. As people are becoming more health-conscious, especially after the impact of COVID-19, the Garmin VENU smartwatch series grew by 124 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020 as per Garmin Connect Data in India,'' it added.

Garmin India's GPS adult watch category recorded a growth of 131 per cent in units in 2021, the statement said quoting IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker Q4, 2021 data.

''Also, since the outdoor cycling trend is growing in India, Garmin's EDGE series has become popular among cyclists and grew by 86 per cent in 2021 as per Garmin Connect Data,'' it added.

Garmin recorded a consolidated global revenue of USD 4.98 billion in 2021, an increase of 19 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

According to an IDC report, the Indian wristwear market, inclusive of wrist bands and watches, grew 141.3 per cent year-on-year in 2021, witnessing 14.4 million shipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022