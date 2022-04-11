Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz extends after-sales programme to 11 cities

The commitment of our Franchise Partners to create the necessary infrastructure and allocate expert workforce for this programme as well as for Fast Lane Body and Paint, underlines our focus on service excellence, Schwenk said.Premier Express Prime PEP is an after-sales initiative of Mercedes-Benz for its customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:02 IST
Mercedes-Benz extends after-sales programme to 11 cities
Logo of Mercedes Benz Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz has extended its service program 'Premiere Express Prime' to a total of 11 cities and 25 franchise partner locations (FPLs) in the country, the company said on Monday.

The company has also extended its 'Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs' service program to 22 FPLs. The 11 cities are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Calicut, and Thrissur, Mercedes-Benz India (MBI) said.

The company said it is planning to introduce this program to more franchise partners in a phased manner spanning over 2022-to 23. The company rolled out 'Premiere Express Prime' in 2019 intending to offer service differentiation to its customers, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk said.

''We are delighted to roll out this program in 25 locations spanning key markets offering a convenient solution to the customers. The commitment of our Franchise Partners to create the necessary infrastructure and allocate expert workforce for this program as well as for 'Fast Lane Body and Paint', underlines our focus on service excellence," Schwenk said.

Premier Express Prime (PEP) is an after-sales initiative of Mercedes-Benz for its customers. With PEP, customers can have their vehicles serviced for three hours straight. If the service is not completed within the stipulated time, the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partner will be offering it complementary to the customer, it said.

PEP program covers both major and minor periodic maintenance services, along with need-based replacement parts like brake discs/ pads, and fuel filters, among others.

However, it excludes major repairs, warranty jobs, or servicing of high-performance AMG models.

The service can be availed from the comfort of a customer's home with Mercedes-Benz Digital Service Drive Next (DSD Nxt) digital solutions, the company said.

In case of accidents, 'Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs' covers insurance processes, specific accidental damages on vehicles fixed in as less as three days or earlier, depending on the severity of the damage, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022