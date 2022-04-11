French-German spread tightens, German 10-year yield highest since 2015

Spreads between French and German government bond yields tightened on Monday after French leader Emmanuel Macron came out with the biggest proportion of the vote in the first round of the presidential election. Meanwhile, euro zone borrowing costs jumped ahead of European Central Bank’s policy meeting due on Thursday, with the German 10-year yield hitting its highest since 2015.

French interior ministry results showed that Macron won 27.84% of votes in the first round, while far-right challenger Marine Le Pen secured 23.15% to join him in the April 24 runoff. A Le Pen win would send shockwaves across Europe and beyond.

While she no longer advocates ditching the euro, markets are uneasy about her agenda of protectionism, tax cuts and nationalisation, which could mean less European integration. "The market (today) is probably a bit complacent about French election risks," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

"At some point in the next couple of weeks, the German-French yield spread might widen significantly, up to 85 bps, if polls suggest a close call for the runoff," he added. "Now it is pricing in a Macron victory." Ifop pollsters predicted a very tight runoff vote, with 51% for Macron and 49% Le Pen. Other pollsters offered a slightly bigger margin in favour of Macron, with up to 54%. But that was, in any case, much narrower than in 2017, when Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the votes.

"We see a French-German spread at 70-80 bps if polls should suggest Le Pen could win the election and a potential further widening if that happens," said Yannick Lopez, head of fixed income at OFI Asset Management. "The spread will stay probably at around 50 bps on expectations that Macron will remain president, with a further tightening below 40 bps if he should win the runoff," he added.

France's 10-year government bond yield rose 1.5 bps to 1.288%, after briefly hitting its highest since July 2015 at 1.309% earlier in the session. The French-German 10-year bond yield spread tightened 6 bps to 48.

Investors were also focused on the European Central Bank policy meeting due on Thursday while watching for moves in U.S. Treasuries ahead of U.S. inflation data. Money markets are currently pricing in 70 basis points of ECB rate hikes by the end of this year, compared with 65 bps priced in on Friday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose around 8.5 bps 0.798% after hitting its highest since September 2015 at 0.819%. German 5-year and 2-year yields were respectively at their highest since April 2014 and May 2014.

"I think the Bund 10-year yield is keen on reaching its terminal rate, which is around 1%," Ofi's Lopez added, mentioning as a trigger "incredibly hawkish" tones from the Fed. U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 bps to 2.75%.

