Left Menu

Six run over by train in Andhra Pradesh

At least six people were run over by the Konark Express in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night, police said.They were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem, they said.The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, they said.So far, we have identified six bodies.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:56 IST
Six run over by train in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people were run over by the Konark Express in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night, police said.

They were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem, they said.

The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, they said.

''So far, we have identified six bodies. The Government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties,'' Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, G R Radhika told PTI over phone.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He directed the district authorities to undertake relief operations and ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured, if any.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022