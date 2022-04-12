Left Menu

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Indian military rescuers with helicopters lifted to safety on Tuesday the last of almost 50 passengers who had been trapped mid-air since a fatal cable-car collision two days earlier, police said.

Reuters | Deoghar | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:26 IST
Rescue mission underway at Trikut Ropeway service in Jharkhand (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Indian military rescuers with helicopters lifted to safety on Tuesday the last of almost 50 passengers who had been trapped mid-air since a fatal cable-car collision two days earlier, police said. The collision on the pilgrim cableway directly killed one person, and another fell to his death on Monday when trying to climb onto a rescue helicopter, a police officer in Jharkhand state's Deoghar district told Reuters.

Most of the almost 50 survivors in the dangling cars were rescued on Monday. But three were not lifted to safety until Tuesday, said Subhash Chandra Jat, the police chief of Deoghar, where the incident occurred in the remote hilly territory. The cars collided when one of them became partly dislodged from its cable, Jat said. Neither car fell to the ground, but both became immobilized.

The cableway takes pilgrims to the top of a hill called Trikut, which Hindus consider holy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

