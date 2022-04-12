UP: Three killed in road accident

Three people, including two teenage boys, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary pickup van here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Mohammadpur Kirat village under the Ramsanehighat Kotwali police station area of the district.

Rajendra (32), who used to supply ice in the area in his pick up van, had parked his vehicle on the roadside when a truck coming from Lucknow rammed into it, killing him, Durgesh (14) and Jai Narayan (16), Kotwali police station incharge Vinod Babu Mishra said. The truck later hit a tree about 250 metres ahead of the accident site, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind and a hunt has been launched to nab him.

