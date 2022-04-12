Left Menu

Gold declines by Rs 179; silver falls Rs 317

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:35 IST
Gold declines by Rs 179; silver falls Rs 317
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold declined by Rs 179 to Rs 52,358 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, reflecting an overnight fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 52,537 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower by Rs 317 to Rs 67,807 per kg from Rs 68,124 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,954 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.07 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,954 per ounce on Tuesday,'' Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

