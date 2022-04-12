Left Menu

Srinagar airport registers record single-day flights, passengers

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:36 IST
Srinagar airport registers record single-day flights, passengers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Srinagar airport handled its highest number of per day passengers at nearly 15,200 on Monday, with 7,305 arrivals, officials said.

They highlighted that the number of flights have increased to the only civilian airport in Kashmir due to an influx of tourists who are escaping the heat of the plains.

''This (15,199) is the highest number of per day passengers and (102) flights handled at the Srinagar airport on any given day,'' an official said.

The officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said 7,305 passengers arrived at the Srinagar airport on Monday in 51 flights while 7,894 passengers flew out on the same number of flights.

While the number of flights have been increasing steadily over the past two weeks, the airport had registered its busiest day in terms of passengers on March 29 when 15,014 persons travelled through the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022