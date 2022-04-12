Left Menu

World Bank says it is preparing $1.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank is preparing a new, $1.5 billion support package for war-torn Ukraine, including a $1 billion payment from the development lender's fund for the poorest countries, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday.

Malpass, speaking in Warsaw, said the package was enabled by Monday's approval of $1 billion in International Development Association aid, as well as a $100 million payment to neighboring Moldova.

In remarks ahead of next week's World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, Malpass said the bank's support was helping Ukraine to provide critical services, including paying wages for hospital workers, pensions and social programs. The aid comes on top of about $923 million in fast-disbursing financing approved by the World Bank last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

