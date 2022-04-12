Left Menu

Factory output rises 1.7 pc in Feb: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:49 IST
Factory output rises 1.7 pc in Feb: Govt data
The factory output rose 1.7 per cent in February, mainly on account of rise in the mining sector and power generation.

According to the government data released on Tuesday, the manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 0.8 per cent.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had declined 3.2 per cent in February 2021.

The cumulative growth in April-February 2021-22 worked out to be 12.5 per cent. In the year-ago period, there was a contraction of 11.1 per cent.

During the 11-month period, the manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 12.9 per cent whereas it was a decline of 12.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

