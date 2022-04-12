Greaves Electric Mobility, Mesha Energy ink pact to improve battery technology

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has inked a pact with battery technology company Mesha Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company said on Tuesday.

With this association, the company aims to improve the battery technology for its products across the portfolio and expand its presence, Greaves Electric Mobility said in a statement here.

Bengaluru-based Mesha Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd is an energy storage technology company which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of US-based Mesha, Inc.

''...this association with the company is part of our strategy to create an enabling and robust EV ecosystem. Moreover, to deliver on our promise to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India, our partnership with Mesha will help in delivering higher performance with advanced battery technology solutions...,'' Greaves Electric Mobility, Chief Technology Officer, Ram Rajappa said.

Mesha Energy Solutions has patented solutions to deliver faster charging and longer life cycle. Their methodology enables two times faster charging, providing a ride with less intrusion and more comfort.

''...we are excited about our partnership with Greaves Electric Mobility as the wide network of the company will help us to take our solutions to millions, hence establishing a stronger integration for Indian and international markets,'' Mesha Energy Solution board member and founder of Mesha, Inc, Kannankote Sriram said.

With this association, Greaves Electric Mobility has strengthened its play in the electric vehicle battery segment and is well-positioned to provide better driving experience to its EV customers. Greaves Electric Mobility has taken several initiatives in the electric vehicles space in the country which include -- acquisition of electric three-wheelers Bestway (e-rickshaw), MLR Auto (e-auto), multi-brand EV retail store format and launch of its largest EV factory in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, the statement added.

