Left Menu

TCIL Q4 profit rises to Rs 114 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:29 IST
TCIL Q4 profit rises to Rs 114 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Tuesday reported a two-fold rise in its profit at Rs 114.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 56.15 crore in the year-ago period, TCIL said in a filing to BSE.

The total income of the company during January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,238.35 crore compared to Rs 762.86 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

TCIL is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022