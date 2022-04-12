TCIL Q4 profit rises to Rs 114 cr

Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Tuesday reported a two-fold rise in its profit at Rs 114.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 56.15 crore in the year-ago period, TCIL said in a filing to BSE.

The total income of the company during January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,238.35 crore compared to Rs 762.86 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

TCIL is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.

