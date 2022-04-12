Ed-tech startup STEMROBO Technologies on Tuesday said it has recently expanded its footprint in the African country, Ghana, with the establishment of innovation labs in over 50 schools.

The new labs will provide training in robotics, experiential learning, STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), IoT and Artificial Intelligence to more than 3,000 students, the company said in a statement.

''Ghana is an untapped market where the scope of leveraging technology in studies is quite high and it is an opportunity for us to improve the STEM ecosystem where there is a less recognisable emphasis on STEM education.

''With our expansion in the African market, we are excited to offer STEM and activity-based learning to Ghanaian schools,'' STEMROBO Technologies founder said.

*** UPL, Gujarat Titans join hands for sustainability * Sustainable agriculture products and solutions provider UPL on Tuesday announced a partnership with the newly formed Ahmedabad franchise - Gujarat Titans as their sustainability partner for the ongoing IPL 2022.

The strategic association aims to bring focus to the area of sustainable farm solutions, especifically in Gujarat, and also to give a dimension of socially and environmentally responsible franchise to Gujrat Titans, the company said in a statement.

''The popularity of the IPL, and its wide scale and reach will also help shine light on our noble efforts. We hope for a long and fruitful partnership with the team and wish them the best for this season,'' UPL Director - India Ashish Dobhal said. *** Airpay targets to double distribution points to 10 lakh by 2023 * Airpay, a financial services company, on Tuesday announced that it is targeting to double its distribution points to 10 lakh by 2023.

The 'vyapaaris', as the service providers are called, earn fees from extending services like micro-ATM, money transfer and Aadhar Enabled Payment System, as per an official statement.

*** Medikabazaar raises USD 65 mln * Health-tech platform Medikabazaar on Tuesday said it has raised USD 65 million (Rs 494 crore) in a new funding round led by Lighthouse India Fund III.

The round also saw the participation from existing investors Creaegis, Health Quad, Ackermans and van Harren. It will be used for strengthening the company's technology capabilities, as per the statement. *** NIESBUD signs MoU with Central University of Jharkhand * National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Skill Development, has signed an MoU with the Central University of Jharkhand.

The collaboration is aimed at creating a conducive environment to promote entrepreneurship on and off campus through a series of mutually agreed, collaborative and value-added programmes, policies, and curriculum, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Under this partnership, both NIESBUD and the university will work together to boost the state's entrepreneurship ecosystem. The partnership will enable exchange of best practices and provide access to resources and knowledge repositories on request within the institutional capacity for better design of new programmes and policies in entrepreneurship, it added.

