India, Malaysia vow to deepen ties, intensify cooperation in various fields

India and Malaysia on Tuesday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and hoped for faster revival of ties in the post-Covid period, taking into account the shared commitment of both sides to further intensify cooperation in a wide range of areas.

The two countries vowed to deepen ties at the 5th Foreign Office Consultations at Putrajaya, Malaysia, that were co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and Amran Bin Mohamed Zin, Deputy Secretary General for Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia.

During his Malaysia visit, the secretary (east) also paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and exchanged views on India-Malaysia bilateral ties.

Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and Malaysia during the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides expressed their desire to advance the overall bilateral relations within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership of 2015, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on the growing economic and commercial ties and expressed the hope for faster revival of relations in post-Covid period, taking into account the shared commitment of both sides to further intensify cooperation in a wide range of areas, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to work for reactivating the bilateral mechanisms in different sectors and for presenting the results to the next ministerial level Joint Commission Meeting to be held on mutually convenient dates.

As this year marks 65 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides also agreed to hold commemorative events in a befitting manner both in India and Malaysia.

It was agreed to hold the next foreign office consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

