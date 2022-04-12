Left Menu

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar was on Tuesday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021.An investment banker turned entrepreneur, Nayar disrupted a brick-and-mortar industry by taking a digital route to sell beauty products in 2012.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:46 IST
Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar named EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar was on Tuesday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021.

An investment banker turned entrepreneur, Nayar disrupted a brick-and-mortar industry by taking a digital route to sell beauty products in 2012. Nykaa is one of the most profitable startups in the country, and over the last two years, it has diversified into fashion and lifestyle with 100 plus offline stores. Nayar will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 9, EY said in a statement.

Larsen & Toubro Group Chairman AM Naik was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Naik joined the L&T in 1965 and grew within the ranks to become the Chairman and Managing Director in 2003.

Speaking on the occasion, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said it is great to see that this year, EOY Awards has 21 finalists with combined revenues of Rs 1.87 trillion, who collectively employ more than 2.60 lakh people -- this is a testimony of the nation's entrepreneurial talent.

