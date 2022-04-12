Left Menu

Four people dead, two injured in road crash in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:38 IST
Four people dead, two injured in road crash in Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and two were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The car was headed for Haridwar from Gurugram when the accident took place in the Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar, local SHO Bijender Singh Rawat said.

The deceased were identified as Manish (23), Ravinder (26), Sahil (25) and Prince (22). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022