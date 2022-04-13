Inaugural delivery of Covid vaccines under Quad's flagship initiative made in Cambodia

The inaugural delivery of Covid vaccines under the Quad's flagship vaccine partnership was made in Cambodia on Tuesday with 3.25 lakh doses of Made in India Covishield vaccines handed over to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The vaccines have been gifted by India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to donate 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to the Indo-Pacific under the Quad vaccine initiative.

Ambassador of India to Cambodia Devyani Khobragade, along with representatives from the embassies of Australia, Japan and the US to Cambodia, jointly handed over a consignment of 3.25 lakh doses of Made in India Covishield vaccines to the Cambodian prime minister at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.

The Quad Vaccine Partnership was announced by the Quad Leaders at their first Summit on March 12, 2021.

It aims to leverage Quad's collective strength to ensure global availability of safe and effective vaccines by expanding manufacturing and assisting countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination.

Quad countries agreed to provide over 1.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines globally under this initiative.

Quad countries have collectively so far provided Cambodia with close to five million Covid vaccine doses bilaterally and through COVAX, the statement said.

Quad countries have also provided last mile delivery assistance to ensure that vaccines are translated into vaccinations, it said.

Australia and Japan have provided cold storage equipment, freezers and temperature monitors along with equipment for safety of health care workers.

The US has provided assistance with surveillance and contact tracing, case investigation, training health care workers and data management.

The Cambodian government has conveyed its appreciation for the vaccines received from Quad through India and for its collective assistance to Cambodia.

Quad countries have assured Cambodia about their desire to extend all possible support to combat the pandemic.

