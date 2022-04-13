Copper futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022
Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.35 per cent to Rs 822.45 per kg in futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 2.90 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 822.45 per kg in a business turnover of 3,422 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.
