Exports up nearly 20 pc to USD 42 bn in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports in March 2022 rose 19.76 per cent to USD 42.22 billion as compared to the year-ago period, according to a commerce ministry data released on Wednesday.

In March 2021, exports stood at USD 35.26 billion.

Last month, imports grew 24.21 per cent to USD 60.74 billion, it showed.

Trade deficit in the month under review widened to USD 18.51 billion as compared to USD 13.64 billion in March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

