Overnight Encounter in Ganderbal: Terrorist Neutralized
A terrorist was killed during an overnight encounter in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a search operation by the Army and local police. The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about suspicious activity in the area, resulting in a shootout with the terrorist.
- Country:
- India
An overnight operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district resulted in the death of a terrorist, the Army announced Wednesday. Security forces initiated a cordon and search in Arhama locality after receiving intelligence about suspicious activity.
The joint search operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal was launched with precise intelligence input. During the operation, troops encountered hostile engagement when suspicious activity was detected, prompting a firefight.
The Army stated that after reorganizing their strategy amidst intermittent firing, their troops successfully neutralized the threat. Officials confirmed the operation is ongoing as part of broader anti-terrorism efforts.
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