Left Menu

Overnight Encounter in Ganderbal: Terrorist Neutralized

A terrorist was killed during an overnight encounter in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a search operation by the Army and local police. The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about suspicious activity in the area, resulting in a shootout with the terrorist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:43 IST
Overnight Encounter in Ganderbal: Terrorist Neutralized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An overnight operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district resulted in the death of a terrorist, the Army announced Wednesday. Security forces initiated a cordon and search in Arhama locality after receiving intelligence about suspicious activity.

The joint search operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal was launched with precise intelligence input. During the operation, troops encountered hostile engagement when suspicious activity was detected, prompting a firefight.

The Army stated that after reorganizing their strategy amidst intermittent firing, their troops successfully neutralized the threat. Officials confirmed the operation is ongoing as part of broader anti-terrorism efforts.

TRENDING

1
Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition

Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition

 Global
2
Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

 Global
3
Asia's Energy Tango: Nations Scramble for Stable Supplies

Asia's Energy Tango: Nations Scramble for Stable Supplies

 Global
4
Birthright Battlefield: Trump's Supreme Court Showdown

Birthright Battlefield: Trump's Supreme Court Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026