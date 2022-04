BRIEF-Google Says Plans To Invest About $9.5 Bln In U.S. Offices And Data Centers In 2022

* GOOGLE SAYS PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN U.S. OFFICES AND DATA CENTERS IN 2022

* GOOGLE- IN CALIFORNIA, WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OFFICES AND SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVES IN BAY AREA AS PART OF $1 BILLION HOUSING COMMITMENT * GOOGLE- EXPECTS TO CREATE AT LEAST 12,000 NEW FULL-TIME JOBS BY 2022 END Source text for Eikon: [ID: https://bit.ly/3jwn8W4] Further company coverage: [ ]

