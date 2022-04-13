Left Menu

Exports up 20 pc to $ 42 bn in March; reaches $ 420 bn in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The country's exports in March 2022 rose 19.76 per cent to USD 42.22 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, and leather, even as trade deficit during the month widened to USD 18.51 billion.

In March 2021, exports stood at USD 35.26 billion, according to a commerce ministry data released on Wednesday.

Last month, imports grew 24.21 per cent to USD 60.74 billion, it showed.

Trade deficit stood at USD 13.64 billion in March 2021.

While total exports during 2021-22 increased to a record high of USD 419.65 billion, imports too soared to USD 611.89 billion, leaving a trade gap of USD 192.24 billion.

The trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) stood at USD 102.63 billion in 2020-21.

For the first time, India's monthly merchandise exports exceeded USD 40 billion, reaching USD 42 billion in March 2022.

According to the data, the estimated value of services export increased 4.64 per cent to USD 21.76 billion in March 2022.

The services import last month rose 7.33 per cent to USD 13.16 billion.

''The estimated value of services export for April-March 2021-22 is USD 249.24 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 20.94 per cent vis-a-vis April-March 2020-21 (USD 206.09 billion),'' the ministry said.

Imports during 2021-22 was estimated at USD 144.79 billion, an increase of 23.20 per cent over 2020-21 when it was USD 117.52 billion.

''The services trade balance for April-March 2021-22 was estimated at USD 104.45 billion as against USD 88.57 billion in April-March 2020-21, which is an increase of 17.94 per cent,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

