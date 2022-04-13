Fame Forever by Lifestyle launches their latest campaign, 'Wear it. Pair it. Anywhere it.'

~Fame Forever offers vibrant, young and versatile everyday clothing for men, women and kids~ BANGALORE, India, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, one of India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches their newest campaign for Fame Forever- 'Wear it. Pair it. Anywhere it.' The collection features functional pieces that are essential for men, women and kids at affordable prices. The collection offers a range of versatile creations that can be styled in different ways to create countless looks.

Consumers today, are seeking fashion as a form of self-expression and prefer clothing that is high on utility while shopping for their everyday needs. The campaign highlights the idea of versatility by showcasing how every individual has different style preferences and Fame Forever fulfils each individual's requirements. Fame Forever by Lifestyle has unique pieces that can be adapted in many ways at great prices. Whether it's working from home or office, or just chilling out with friends and family, the new collection has got everyone covered. The attractive price points make it even more desirable as customers get to transition into vibrant, feel-good fashion with trendy styles for the whole family.

Fame Forever by Lifestyle's newest range perfectly captures the vibe of the season with the right assortment of colours, prints and silhouettes. For women, modern silhouettes and trends like soft, ultra-comfort graphic tees, and fashionable tops go perfectly well with breathable stretch denim while keeping the style up-to-date and available at desirable prices starting at just Rs. 299. The category for men is led by colourful polos, slim fit shirts, and super comfortable printed tees that can be paired with knitted shorts that offer all-day comfort starting at Rs. 499. For kids, quirky graphic tees with comfy everyday shorts for boys and chic summer dresses for girls at attractive price points starting at just Rs. 299.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Devarajan Iyer – CEO, Lifestyle said: ''We are excited to launch the new collection from Fame Forever by Lifestyle. The collection has been carefully crafted, keeping in mind our consumers who seek comfort and value while shopping. The collection has something for everyone, available under one roof at delightful prices. We invite our consumers to come and explore the collection that is effortless with versatile pieces that can be styled in various ways.'' Blending fashion with utility, the new range from Lifestyle is bound to add freshness to any wardrobe and let one flaunt their unique summer style.

About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is one of India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, over 40 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796288/Fame_Forever_Women.jpg PWR PWR

