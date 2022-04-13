Left Menu

We look forward to bringing the best of Mirchi to the South Asian and Indian diaspora across these markets. The global entertainment market holds immense potential and in North America, markets like Dallas, the Bay Area, and New Jersey see a lot of demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content, he said.Mirchi, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited ENIL, operates FM brand Radio Mirchi with 73 frequencies across 63 cities.

Mirchi launches operation in Dallas, US
Music and entertainment company Mirchi on Wednesday announced the launch of its operation in Dallas city of Texas in the US in partnership with FA Radio International LLC.

Targeting the South Asian diaspora across markets, Mirchi has introduced its radio, digital, and live event solutions to the city, said a company statement. ''With South Asians accounting for almost 1.5 lakh of the total population in Dallas, there is a significant demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content. Catering to the needs of this vast pool of consumers, Mirchi will be bringing the best of Bollywood content along with local updates relevant to the target audience,'' it said.

With this launch, Mirchi will now have a terrestrial presence in the top three South Asian media markets in the USA - The Bay Area, Dallas and New Jersey.

''In line with Mirchi's rapidly growing digital and brand solutions businesses, this launch provides an ideal platform for national and local advertisers to reach a high-profile target audience across these markets through radio, events, and the digital platform of Mirchi,'' said Mirchi.

The company had launched the Mirchi app in the US in February 2022. Mirchi MD & CEO Prashant Panday said: ''After expanding our footprint in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, New Jersey, and San Francisco, we are excited to enter the dynamic market of Dallas. We look forward to bringing the best of Mirchi to the South Asian and Indian diaspora across these markets.'' The global entertainment market holds immense potential and in North America, markets like Dallas, the Bay Area, and New Jersey see a lot of demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content, he said.

Mirchi, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), operates FM brand Radio Mirchi with 73 frequencies across 63 cities.

