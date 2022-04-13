Shruraj Productions' Bajta Rahey Music Video, featuring Ankit Mohan, launched in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 13 (ANI/PNN): Shruraj productions launched a new generation-inspired music video "Bajta Rahey" in Mumbai. The whole video revolves around how music inspires everyone to live life. The lyrics of the song are written and produced by Dr Shrunal Rajat Jadhav. It is directed by Omkar H Mane who helped in filming the video as well. The singer of the song is Rohit Raut and Priyanka Barve. The music is composed by Amol D Ghate. The Music is arranged and produced by Sarang Kulkarni. Bajta Rahey is available on Shruraj Productions YouTube channel. The whole music video revolves around each stage of life that inspires the young generation to keep the audience engaged. The famous actor Ankit Mohan performed a perfect role by captivating the audience's attention and portraying the fun-filled message of the importance of balancing mobile use in life. This music video is completely dedicated to youth of the country. We can see that it has already gained likes and shares. As Indie rock song is new generation's favorite genre, this song is winning the hearts of music lovers and inspiration seekers.

Sharing thoughts about Bajta Rahey, Shruraj Productions quoted that, "The song has a unique way of engaging the audience and it has conveyed a Social message in a very stylish and entertaining way. It will be the most trending song over the YouTube. It will be an audiovisual treat for the audience and a perfect party anthem for the year and forth. This sensational song has already gained momentum on social media. It is getting a good response from the music lovers and listeners. The main USP of Bajta Rahey is its breathtaking location of Goa.

