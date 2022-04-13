Left Menu

Ashiana Housing sales bookings up 7 pc to Rs 573.25 cr in FY22

Ashiana Housing on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent increase in its sales bookings at Rs 573.25 crore during the last financial year.Sales bookings in the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 534.68 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:32 IST
Ashiana Housing on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent increase in its sales bookings at Rs 573.25 crore during the last financial year.

Sales bookings in the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 534.68 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company sold 14.76 lakh square ft in FY22 as against 14.97 lakh square ft in the preceding fiscal.

''1,051 units were booked in FY22 vis-a-vis 1,131 units booked in FY21,'' the filing said.

Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housing is into development of housing projects. It is majorly into housing for senior citizens. Housing sales have improved significantly after the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

According to property consultant Anarock, housing sales across the top seven cities rose 71 per cent year-on-year in 2021 to 2,36,530 units.

PropTiger.com said that housing sales across eight major cities increased 13 per cent to 2,05,936 units in 2021.

The sales momentum has continued in the January-March period of 2022.

