Prize for Precision: The Vattikuti Foundation announces 2022 KS International Robotic Surgery Video Awards

● The winning prize is USD $10,000 ● For the first time, the competition is accepting entries from surgeons around the world ● No entry fees National, 13th April 2022: The Vattikuti Foundation, a renowned foundation that is badged as the enabler of cutting-edge robotic surgeries across many countries, has announced its annual award contest, the 2022 KS International Robotic Surgery Video Awards. The Foundation invites robotic surgeons to submit high-quality robotic surgery videos for the KS International Robotic Surgery Video Awards 2022. For the first time, the competition is now open to robotic surgeons from around the world. The submissions will be accepted through April 25, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET. The award contest will be free-to-register, and all the entries will have to be made exclusively for the competition. The winner will get USD $10,000, while the runner-up and second runner-up will receive USD $3,000 and USD $2,000, respectively. The goal of the awards is to recognize surgical talent and share new, cutting-edge educational robotic surgery videos with the world. The KS International Robotic Surgery Video Awards are honor the memory of the late CEO of Vattikuti Technologies, Krishnaswami Subrahmaniam, whose tireless efforts established and expanded robotic surgery programs throughout India. The timelines for the competition are: Submission deadline: 25th April 2022 Finalist Reveal: 11th June 2022 Winner Announcement: 18th June 2022 URL for submissions - ksawards.vattikutifoundation.com Speaking about the importance of the awards, Dr. Mahendra Bhandari, CEO of Vattikuti Foundation, said “The KS International Robotic Surgery Video Awards 2022 provide surgeons from all around the world an exciting opportunity to be recognized for excellence in robotic surgery knowledge and skills. I hope to see active participation from the community of robotic surgeons to use this platform and showcase their clinical acumen to an internationally.” Last year’s podium finisher Dr. Venkat Sripathi, Senior Consultant Pediatric Urologist, Apollo Children's Hospital, Chennai, said “I am deeply grateful to the Vattikuti Foundation for bringing robotics to India, and for holding our hand during training, and holding our hand subsequently, during all the surgeries we did!''. The winning surgeon Dr. Sankar Narayanan, Senior Resident, JIPMER, Pondicherry, said ''I have always been fascinated by Robotics, and having won this at the start of my career is a great motivation.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)